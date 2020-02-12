Artie Owen Petway

Visitation with the family of Artie Owen Petway, 66, will be held at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 am until departing to go to the cemetery at 1:00 pm. Mr. Petway, a Farmer and former factory employee at Emerson Electric Company, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 14, 1953 in Alameda, California to Robert E. and Leona L. Kinsley Petway. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Tonye Martin Petway of McKenzie, two daughters Elizabeth (Bert) Gonzalez-Hudgins of Milan, TN, Sarah Petway of McKenzie, TN, two sisters Denise Ayala of Surprise, AZ, Robin Alltop of Texas, two brothers Gary Petway and Brian Petway both of Benton, KY, his mother Leona L. Petway of Calvert City., KY, and one grandson Aiden Gonzalez.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Bert Hudgins, Gary Petway, Brian Petway, and Aiden Gonzalez.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.