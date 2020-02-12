Bitter Cold Coming in Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, February 12th

The cold front is coming through! A line of heavy showers and gusty winds is moving east at 50 mph right now but no thunderstorms are currently taking place in West TN. There’s a chance for those near the TN River later this afternoon and evening. Drier weather is ahead but it’s about to get COLD!

TONIGHT

Showers and a few thunderstorms will taper off after 9 p.m. tonight with overcast skies through Thursday morning. Winds will persist causing morning temperatures that may actually be in the upper 30s but could end up feeling like 20s and lower 30s!



Under mostly cloudy skies Thursday, temperatures will feel like the 20s and 30s for most of the day. Temperatures will actually only be around 40°F during the afternoon. Even colder air comes in on Valentine’s Day! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast wind chills and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com