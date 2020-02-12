Jackson native nominated for U.S. Marshal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has nominated Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller to serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

Miller is currently the Deputy Chief-Commander of Police Patrol Operations.

Miller began his career with the Jackson Police Department in 1997 and held various positions before assuming his current role, including investigator, sergeant, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division, and Deputy Chief-Commander of the Investigative Services Bureau.

Before joining the Jackson Police Department, Miller served in the United States Marine Corps.

Miller is a graduate of Bethel University.