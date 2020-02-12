Marjorie Brown Jackson

Personal Information:

Ms. Jackson was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. She graduated from a business college in Nashville. She moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for a prominent attorney. After returning home to look after her parents Marjorie worked in the music department at UT Martin and was a personal assistant to a concert pianist. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. Marjorie was a shining example of God’s love, always embracing others with a warm smile, bright eyes, and a loving heart. She embodied and lived out the love of Christ with a servant’s heart exhibiting unconditional love and acceptance to all. “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35 Memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery Fund