Marjorie Brown Jackson
|Name: City & State
|Marjorie Brown Jackson, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Age:
|93
|Place of Death:
|Her daughter’s residence
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, February 12, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Tom Sisco, Mt. Zion Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday; after 9:00 A.M. Saturday at McEvoy
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 28, 1926 in Puryear, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Terry Jackson, Don Butler, Michael Corbin, Kyle Dixon, Jacob O’Brien, and
David Lassiter
|Both Parents Names:
|Bernard Brown and Allie Martin Brown both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Alton Brooks Jackson, married: February 1962; preceded: May 13, 1995
|Daughters: City/State
|Sharon (Danny) Paschall, Brentwood, TN
Karon (Charles) Sampson, Central City, KY
Tricia (Peter) Reimold, Buchanan, TN
Donna Stebbins Yancey, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Richard Stebbins, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Kate Coats, Nell Crews, and Dorothy Brown, all three preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|William Brown and Harold Brown, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Seventeen
|Great-grandchildren:
|Thirty-seven; Great-great grandchildren: four
|Other Relatives:
|Ms. Jackson is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with special friends within the Mt. Zion Community
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Jackson was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. She graduated from a business college in Nashville. She moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for a prominent attorney. After returning home to look after her parents Marjorie worked in the music department at UT Martin and was a personal assistant to a concert pianist. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. Marjorie was a shining example of God’s love, always embracing others with a warm smile, bright eyes, and a loving heart. She embodied and lived out the love of Christ with a servant’s heart exhibiting unconditional love and acceptance to all. “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35 Memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery Fund