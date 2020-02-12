Marjorie Brown Jackson

Name: City & State Marjorie Brown Jackson, Buchanan, Tennessee
Age: 93
Place of Death: Her daughter’s residence
Date of Death: Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Tom Sisco, Mt. Zion Church of Christ
Place of Burial: Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday; after 9:00 A.M. Saturday at McEvoy
Date/Place of Birth: July 28, 1926 in Puryear, TN
Pallbearers: Terry Jackson, Don Butler, Michael Corbin, Kyle Dixon, Jacob O’Brien, and 

David Lassiter
Both Parents Names:  Bernard Brown and Allie Martin Brown both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Alton Brooks Jackson, married: February 1962; preceded: May 13, 1995
Daughters: City/State Sharon (Danny) Paschall, Brentwood, TN

Karon (Charles) Sampson, Central City, KY

Tricia (Peter) Reimold, Buchanan, TN

Donna Stebbins Yancey, preceded
Sons: City/State Richard Stebbins, preceded
Sisters: City/State Kate Coats, Nell Crews, and Dorothy Brown, all three preceded
Brothers: City/State William Brown and Harold Brown, both preceded
Grandchildren: Seventeen
Great-grandchildren: Thirty-seven; Great-great grandchildren: four
Other Relatives:  Ms. Jackson is also survived  by several nieces and nephews along with special friends within the Mt. Zion Community
Personal Information: Ms. Jackson was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. She graduated from a business college in Nashville.  She moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for a prominent attorney. After returning home to look after her parents Marjorie worked in the music department at UT Martin and was a personal assistant to a concert pianist. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. Marjorie was a shining example of God’s love, always embracing others with a warm smile, bright eyes, and a loving heart. She embodied and lived out the love of Christ with a servant’s heart exhibiting unconditional love and acceptance to all. “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35  Memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery Fund

