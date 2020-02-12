Scattered Showers Increase, Storms Possible Tonight

Weather Update: 7:50 AM Wednesday, February 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a chilly note again. Temperatures are about where they were yesterday in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning. We are still currently located on the cold side of a baroclinic zone nearly stalled across the Tennessee Valley and Deep South. We will very slowly climb through the 40s today, along with steady showers this morning becoming more scattered this afternoon. A warm front is forecast to surge north through ate afternoon and earlier this evening. There are question marks as to just how far north the warm sector and resultant instability ultimately will travel. Either way, there will also be a strong cold front shifting east through West Tennessee just on the heels of the warm up. Temperatures may briefly spike in the mid to upper 50s during the early evening hours. A line of heavy rain, and perhaps embedded storm or two will push east quickly through about 7 or 8 PM. After that temps will fall back through the 40s and into the upper 30s overnight.

