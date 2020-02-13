JMCSS continues search for new superintendent; board member Merriweather announces resignation

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a stacked agenda at Thursday night’s Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting, with board members voting to approve several action items.

The first approval was to release the vacant Lincoln property to the city of Jackson, which will then be transferred to Lane College.

“Lane College had requested the property. We toured the property with Lane with president Hampton, he really wants the property. He has some big plans for the use of it given its proximity to his school,” said JMCSS interim Superintendent Ray Washington.

The board also approved the facility use agreement with the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus and the development agreement for the public-private partnership.

“Basically for the next 50 years we have use of the facility based on extensions that we can agree upon and prices that we can agree upon,” Washington explained.

School board chairman Pete Johnson says the board is also one step closer to finding a new school superintendent.

“We finalized the process for the interview tonight and the acceptance of the six finalists,” Pete Johnson shared.

Interviews have been set up for next week, with board members expecting to vote on their two finalists by Tuesday, February 25.

While much was accomplished during this month’s board meeting, many were left shocked when board member Morris Merriweather announced his resignation, effective immediately.

“It’s unfortunate, but we have to do what we have to do. He (Merriweather) was really an asset to this board and he was an asset to this community. He will continue to be, but we’ll just have to move forward because the kids are first,” said Johnson.

In the letter, Merriweather stated the reason for his resignation from the board was “because this board is not in line with my beliefs and values.” Merriweather says he is also taking this time to focus on his family.

The Madison County Commission will now have to vote to accept Merriweather’s resignation.