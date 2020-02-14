Chilly Afternoon, Warmer This Weekend

Weather Update: Friday, February 14 —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. Its been a rather chilly day as an area of Arctic High Pressure remains largely in control. Skies have managed to completely clear out over the region. Skies will remain clear this afternoon and evening as well. High temps will still struggle through the low to mid 30s today. In addition, there will be a birsk northerly wind off the area of high pressure which will slide east from the Central Plains across the Ohio Valley through this weekend. A ridge will build in aloft starting this evening, and into the day on Saturday, which will drastically raise temps as we slip into the weekend. The good news is we will stay dry for the short term forecast. The chance of rain does return as we start next week.



