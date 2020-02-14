“Love Month” celebration kicks off

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Star Center is celebrating “Love Month”, festivities included.

The “Love Month” Celebration kicked off Friday night at the Star Center in the Hub City.

Many came out for a night of live entertainment, food, and fun.

“I’m excited because every year i have such great support from the community, from businesses that sponsors and donates in my event. People that come out, even people donate but can’t come. But I’m so excited that people are coming out and supporting,” said Kimberly Taylor, of Kingdom Inspirational Messages.

Organizers say they hope to continue this tradition next year.