Two houses collapse after landslide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. – Firefighters responded to a call of a landslide along the Tennessee River. Two houses on Glendale Road collapsed. One of the homes was occupied at the time and homeowners were safely evacuated. The other home was vacant.

Hardin County fire chief Melvin Martin says Saturday evening, one of the residents that lived in one of the homes came home and found out that there had been a landslide.

“Partially up close to their home so they had called us to come and assess the damage and they were okay and they were all to get a few valuables out of their house,” said Martin.

Martin says the home was not safe to go back in. Martin says two houses were in the collapse zone and one of them collapsed around 6pm Saturday. The other one collapsed much later on.

Hardin County residents say it’s a shock.

“He is our friend and we see him on the water every time. My reaction was.. I thought I was going to throw up. It’s just devastating,” said resident, Hope Phillips.

Phillips says she is glad her neighbor, who she has known for about 20 years, is okay.

“So thankful he wasn’t in it. He got out last night. He got a few things of his and that’s all and he had to leave. Two houses had fallen,” said Phillips.

Martin says the highway department will be evaluating Glendale Road . It will remain closed until further notice.

“The highway department is going to evaluate about moving the road further back so it is not as close to the edge of the river so that is definitely going to be before the roads open. They are going to make sure that it is safe to travel and it may stay closed for some time,” said Martin.