Red Hook Seafood opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We need a seafood place in Jackson, we don’t have one,” Red Hook customer Capri Martin said.

Now Jacksonians do.

Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar is now open to the public.

The opening of the restaurant was long awaited by seafood lovers in West Tennessee.

On a Tuesday, business was booming with customers.

“I had snow crab legs, a half a pound of shrimp and corn and potatoes,” Martin said. “Amazing. It was great.”

