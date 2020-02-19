Jackson-Madison Co. school board starts superintendent interviews

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search continues as the Jackson-Madison County school board members start the interview process for the district’s next superintendent.

“The questions were challenging and fair and really gave me an opportunity to talk about the experiences I’ve had leading school districts,” superintendent candidate Dr. Sharon Williams said.

Dr. Williams, the current chief academic officer at Holmes County Consolidated School District in Mississippi, is one of six candidates vying for the position of superintendent for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

She says her experience working in urban, suburban and rural districts set her apart from the other candidates.

“Jackson and Madison County is really a combination of those three,” Williams said. “I think those experiences have really lead to the way I can lead a school district.”

The interview process began Wednesday with two candidates, Dr. Williams and Dr. Marlon King.

Each candidate is interviewed by a panel made up of the school board members.

Each member asks the candidate two questions which are the same for each.

School board chairman James ‘Pete’ Johnson says the board is looking for a few specifics in a superintendent.

“Someone to address the challenges we have. Most districts now have challenges retaining teachers. That’s a big deal for us,” Johnson said.

And they also to help with the behavioral issues within the district.

“We’ve got good teachers who want to stay, but we’ve got to work harder to keep the culture and environment safe and conducive for teaching,” Johnson said.

Four additional candidates have their chance to make an impression on the board during interviews set for Thursday.

The school board has called a special meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to narrow down the candidates to their top two or three.

Finalist interviews take place March 12.