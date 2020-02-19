Richard C. McCauley

Richard C. McCauley, age 68, died suddenly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Jackson, TN surrounded by family. He was born in Memphis, TN on September 21, 1951 and is the son of John “Chet” and Mildred “Bea” McCauley. He was retired but had worked at Englewood Baptist Church studying on becoming a Missionary and Consolidated Aluminum Corporation.

Ricky loved watching television, especially westerns, war movies and science fiction. He also enjoyed classic rock music and loved to read. He owned a vast library of numerous books and novels on many various topics. His reading enabled him to gain knowledge about many different subjects and was enjoyable to talk with. Ricky had a great love for all animals and would try to help any stray that might come along.

He is survived by one son, Robert “Chris” (Tracie) McCauley of Horn Lake, MS; one sister, Carolyn McCauley of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren; Sydney, Tanner, Samantha, Evan, and Andrew, three great-grandchildren, and long-time friend, Jeff Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305 or any Animal Charity that helps and assists animals.

Pallbearers to serve are Chris McCauley, Tanner McCauley, Evan Lamkin, Mike Boyd, Jonathan Michael and Eric Garton.

Services: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Ron Hale Officiating. Entombment will follow at Ridgecrest Mausoleum.

