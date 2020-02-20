Brief Wintry Mix Then Cold

Weather Update: Thursday February —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are tracking showers across the region this morning. We expect a brief wintry mix of precipitation along and south of I-40 between now and Noon. Currently Satellite shows and elongated mid level trough slowly dropping ESE across the Ohio and Tennessee valley. It is the leading edge of an area of arctic high pressure which is centered in the Central Plains. there is a pronounced surface front along the gulf coast while the sub tropical jet is feeding moisture north of that across the Deep South. As the cold and dry air slips south it will bring an end to precipitation from north to south through about Noon. It will become quite chilly through this afternoon as Wind chill will hold generally in the 30s today.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

