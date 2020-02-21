Andrew Granville “Andy” Hall, Sr., age 61, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Barbara Brummett Hall, departed this life Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Andy was born October 3, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the former Barbara Gibson and the late David Rudolph Hall. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married March 7, 1981 to the former Barbara Brummett. He enjoyed being employed as an electronic technician and was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church. His hobbies included car audio, hunting, fishing, boating and ’69 Camaros, but his children, grandchildren and two dogs, Ella and Mila, were his life.

Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Barbara Hall of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Sonya Meyer (Wesley Payne) of Arlington, TN; two sons, Andrew Hall, Jr. (Heather) of Somerville, TN, Joshua Hall (Lorin) of Oakland, TN; his mother, Barbara Gibson McNabb of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Debra Kimler of Parsons, TN, Barbara Bratschi (Roger) of Big Sandy, TN; three brothers, David Hall of Big Sandy, TN, Terry Hall of Oakland, TN, Kenny Hall of Oakland, TN; and eight grandchildren, Carson, Madison, Braden, Bailey, Kayla, Kinley, Preston and Leeland.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hall will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hall will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

