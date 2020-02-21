Cold but Clear Start to the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, February 21st

A starry night allowed for temperatures to drop to the lower 20s this morning, but the wind made it feel so much worse! 9.2°F was the wind chill at 5:45 a.m. today. Another cold night is ahead but we’ll be getting warmer over the weekend.

TONIGHT

Get ready for a cold night again with clear skies overhead! Thankfully, winds will be less problematic but temperatures will drop to the upper teens by sunrise Saturday so expect a cold night anyway.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase tomorrow evening so that we’ll end up with lows in the lower 30s Sunday morning. Rain showers return after noon on Sunday but will likely spread across the area overnight. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

