Patsy Slayton King

Patsy Slayton King peacefully passed away to be with her Savior on

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Patsy was born in Crockett Mills, TN to

the late Elmer Doyle and Georgia Louise Slayton.

Patsy loved her family and took pride in all of them. She is survived by the love of

her life, Curtis Neal King of 63 years. The Kings moved to Humboldt, TN from

Memphis, TN in 1958 where they started the tire company that is still thriving

today. Patsy worked for Merchants State Bank before working for her husband at

King Tire Company, where she retired. Patsy and Curtis have two children, Ricky

Slayton King and Georgann (Steve) McFarland. She was the best Memaw to 7

grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Mrs. King is preceded in death by her

parents, her brothers Charles Slayton and Jimmy Slayton and great grandson, Beau

Patterson.

Mrs. King was an active member at The Church at Sugar Creek (A ministry of First

Baptist) where she faithfully served in the WMU and her Sunday school class. She

also served on the Humboldt Public Library board for many years. Patsy loved to

send cards to people for any occasion and she never missed a chance to make it

known she was thinking of you. Her love for parties continues in her family and we

know she is having a heavenly party every single day.

SERVICES: Visitation for Mrs. King will be on Thursday, February 20 from 4-7 p.m.

at The Church at Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21 at 1

p.m. with a visitation hour from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at

Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Sugar Creek

Children Wing Building Fund, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Jackson, TN 38343

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN

38305.731.668.1111