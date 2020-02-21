Patsy Slayton King
Patsy Slayton King peacefully passed away to be with her Savior on
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Patsy was born in Crockett Mills, TN to
the late Elmer Doyle and Georgia Louise Slayton.
Patsy loved her family and took pride in all of them. She is survived by the love of
her life, Curtis Neal King of 63 years. The Kings moved to Humboldt, TN from
Memphis, TN in 1958 where they started the tire company that is still thriving
today. Patsy worked for Merchants State Bank before working for her husband at
King Tire Company, where she retired. Patsy and Curtis have two children, Ricky
Slayton King and Georgann (Steve) McFarland. She was the best Memaw to 7
grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Mrs. King is preceded in death by her
parents, her brothers Charles Slayton and Jimmy Slayton and great grandson, Beau
Patterson.
Mrs. King was an active member at The Church at Sugar Creek (A ministry of First
Baptist) where she faithfully served in the WMU and her Sunday school class. She
also served on the Humboldt Public Library board for many years. Patsy loved to
send cards to people for any occasion and she never missed a chance to make it
known she was thinking of you. Her love for parties continues in her family and we
know she is having a heavenly party every single day.
SERVICES: Visitation for Mrs. King will be on Thursday, February 20 from 4-7 p.m.
at The Church at Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21 at 1
p.m. with a visitation hour from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Sugar Creek
Children Wing Building Fund, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Jackson, TN 38343
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN
38305.731.668.1111