Selmer Head Start Center pre-registration opens Feb. 25

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Selmer Head Start Center will be holding pre-registration dates next week.

Pre-registration for 3 and 4-year-old children will be held at the Selmer Head Start Center located at 705 Industrial Park Drive next Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Southwest Human Resource Agency.

Parents will need to provide the child’s official birth certificate, up-to-date immunization record, TennCare or insurance card, as well as date of birth for all family members, according to the SWHRA.

The SWHRA says parents will need to have three emergency contacts, and they must show verification of last year’s household income through an income tax form, W-2 forms, year-to-date pay stubs or Families First.