Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Susan Badgett

MILAN, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Susan Badgett, who’s been a teacher for 33 years.

Badgett has a specialized role at Milan Elementary School.

As a behavioral intervention teacher, she works with small groups of students at a time, a method that helps best when trying to listen to their individual needs.

“So many of our students today struggle and they need a voice, and I’m a sounding board and they can come share with me so they can have a positive experience,” Badgett said.

Some of those methods include helping students learn how to manage their behavior or emotions or finding a way that makes it easier for them to learn.

“We can change the lives of our students and have faith in them and never give up on them, because they are our future,” said Badgett.

Badgett will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

