TWRA executive director announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency executive director Ed Carter has announced his retirement, according to a TWRA news release.

The release says Carter’s retirement will be effective on May 31.

Starting his career in 1972, Carter held positions in law enforcement, Information and Education and as a TWRA Region II assistant manager, according to the release.

The TWRA says in 1990, Carter became the first chief of the Boating Division, and he later became executive director in 2009.

Carter made the announcement during the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting on Friday, according to the release.

The release says he was one of only two executive directors the TWRA has had since 1978.