Pet of the Week: Hank

Say hello to Hank!

Hank is a happy, sweet boy full of affection and just waiting for someone to love him!

He is approximately 2-3 years old and full of energy.

He loves to run and romp in the backyard, but he is also an excellent partner for a game of fetch.

He absolutely loves to go for rides. He doesn’t care where he’s going, as long as he has a window to look out!

He is crate trained, leash trained, heart worm negative and up to date on shots.

If you would like to foster Hank or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at (731) 313-7828, message them on Facebook, or fill out the adoption application on their website.

Contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether