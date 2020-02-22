Pet of the Week: Hank
Say hello to Hank!
Hank is a happy, sweet boy full of affection and just waiting for someone to love him!
He is approximately 2-3 years old and full of energy.
He loves to run and romp in the backyard, but he is also an excellent partner for a game of fetch.
He absolutely loves to go for rides. He doesn’t care where he’s going, as long as he has a window to look out!
He is crate trained, leash trained, heart worm negative and up to date on shots.
If you would like to foster Hank or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at (731) 313-7828, message them on Facebook, or fill out the adoption application on their website.
Contact STAT via social media:
Facebook: Saving The Animals Together
Twitter: STATdawgs
Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether