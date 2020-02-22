Woman attempts jail escape through ceiling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman tried to escape jail through the ceiling earlier this year, according to police.

Montgomery County Jail in Ohio just released surveillance video of the attempt.

Jessica Boomershine was in the jail’s waiting area for a court appearance.

She was facing charges including kidnapping, assault and aggravated robbery.

She used a chair to reach the ceiling and then climbed up.

A few seconds after she climbed up, she crashed through, bringing wiring down with her.

Officers quickly arrived to stop her attempt.