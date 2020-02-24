Elizabeth Ann Hardee Wallace, age 87 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2020 at Humboldt Nursing Home in Humboldt.

Ann was born on March 2, 1932 in Denmark, TN, the daughter of the late Ollie Zell and Martha Rosella Young Hardee. Ann Was introduced to Jehovah’s Organization through the door to door ministry. She, along with her mother, was baptized in Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio at the District Convention in 1946. They along with her brother Ollie stayed at Tent City. She continued seeking first God’s Kingdom in her life until her death. Ann loved and cherished all her dear brothers and sisters in the Christian Congregations. She had a deep love for all people . She also loved the Christian Ministry. So she was always thinking of others and what she could do for them, even when she was sick. Her greatest joy was to share Bible truths she learned from the Bible with others in the community. She will be truly missed by all who were in her life.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ollie Zell and Martha Rose Ella Hardee; an infant brother; Bob Hardee (Jackson); Jim Hardee (Jackson); and sister Linda Hardee (Jackson). She was also preceded in death by the love of her life Samuel Levon Wallace, who died March 23,1981

She is survived by her brothers, Ollie Hardee (Krystyna) of S Pasadena, FL; Paul Hardee of Jackson, TN; and Tom Hardee (Cindy) of LaPort, IN; sisters, Betty Adkins (Orville) of Humboldt, TN; and Helen Ballew (David) of Springfield, MO

Ann and her husband had 5 children. Daughters, Judy Foster (Dean); Barbara Britton (James); Lesa Hanks (Steve); sons, Rick Wallace; and Sam Wallace (Jeanne).

They had 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The family will gather for a private graveside service on Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery near Sugar Tree, TN.