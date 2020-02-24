Local plant awarded $100,000 award

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local Kellogg’s plant in Jackson, producer of the nation’s supply of Pringles, recently won $100,000 for being one of Kellogg’s top 2019 North American plants by excelling in safety, service and quality.

With more than 20 plants in North America, this is the second year in a row the Jackson plant has won this prestigious company award.

Employing approximately 1,500 people seasonally, employees determine how to use the money to best improve the plant; from last year’s upgraded cafeteria and breakroom to other ideas.