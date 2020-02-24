William Gibson Hamilton (Billy)

William Gibson Hamilton (Billy) peacefully passed away to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Billy was born July 1, 1949 in Franklin, Indiana to the late William Scales and Gladys Gibson Hamilton.

Billy loved his family. He was a thoughtful, giving uncle and “protective” big brother. He was always interested in what each family member was involved in and wanted everyone to succeed.

Billy graduated from North Side High School in 1969. After graduation, he began a career of farming and raising hogs on the family farm until moving to Cedar Grove, TN to work on the horse ranch with his brother, Howard, where he retired.

Billy has a brother, Howard and sister-in-law, Clarenita; Sister, Jean; three nieces, Lauren, Jenna and Anna; Nephew, Christopher; and great nephew, Slayton.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Danny Wix, and sister, Ruth Ann Hamilton.