George Edward Townley
|Name: City & State
|George Edward Townley of Buchanan
|Age:
|82
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, February 25, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|John Dale
|Place of Burial:
|Bethel Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday; after 9:00 A.M. Thursday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 2, 1938 in Buchanan, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Alan Scobey, Keith Townley, Kirk King, David Boyd, Joseph Scobey and John Boyd
|Both Parents Names:
|Gentry Chilton Townley and Mary Elizabeth Easley Townley, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Shelbie Gene King Townley, Buchanan, TN; married: Nov. 15, 1958
|Daughters: City/State
|Carolyn (Frank) Oakes, Franklin, TN
Susan (Alan) Scobey, Franklin, TN
|Grandchildren:
|David Boyd, Joseph Scobey, John Boyd, and Jackie Scobey
|Great Grandchildren:
|Lexi Boyd
|Sisters: City/State
|Sue Nell Townley Robinson, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Donald Townley, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|George is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Townley was former owner and operator of King of Sports in Martin and LBL Cycle World in Paris for many years.