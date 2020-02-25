George Edward Townley

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State George Edward Townley of Buchanan
Age: 82
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: John Dale
Place of Burial: Bethel Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday; after 9:00 A.M. Thursday
Date/Place of Birth: January 2, 1938 in Buchanan, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Alan Scobey, Keith Townley, Kirk King, David Boyd, Joseph Scobey and John Boyd
Both Parents Names:  Gentry Chilton Townley and Mary Elizabeth Easley Townley, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 Shelbie Gene King Townley, Buchanan, TN; married: Nov. 15, 1958
Daughters: City/State Carolyn (Frank) Oakes, Franklin, TN

Susan (Alan) Scobey, Franklin, TN
Grandchildren: David Boyd, Joseph Scobey, John Boyd, and Jackie Scobey
Great Grandchildren: Lexi Boyd
Sisters: City/State Sue Nell Townley Robinson, preceded
Brothers: City/State Donald Townley, Buchanan, Tennessee
Other Relatives: George is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Mr. Townley was former owner and operator of King of Sports in Martin and LBL Cycle World in Paris for many years. 

 

Related Posts