Funeral services for Mr. Barry K. Johnson, 71 of Jackson will be conducted on Thursday February 27, 2020 in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Mr. Johnson was born on August 31, 1948 in Fall River, MA to the late Raymond T. and Loretta Gleason Johnson. He served in the National Guard for many years and retired as a crane operator from Gerdau Ameristeel (formerly Florida Steel). Mr. Johnson enjoyed all aspects of life including; working outdoors, golf and traveling , but most of all his family. Other than his parents Mr. Johnson was also preceded in death by a grandson; Justin Kyle Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Nell Buckingham Johnson, two daughters; Christie Ray Cooper (Jimmy) of Jackson, TN and Angela Renee Smith (Brian) of Nolensville, TN. Grandchildren; Whitney Nichole (Cooper) Adams, Peyton “Tyler” Cooper (Meghan), Rylan Renee Smith and Halle Cayden Smith. He is also survived by two great grandchildren; Berkley Easton Adams, Breckhen Maddox Adams and a special friend; Tommy Mansfield. Active pallbearers to serve are: Jimmy Cooper, Brian Smith, Tyler Cooper, Chip Jernigan, Tommy Mansfield, Jason Mansfield. Honorary pallbearer to serve is Ricky Davis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM. George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, 1544 S. Highland Avenue Jackson, TN 38301. (731) 427-5555.

