Orlando DeMarco, Jr.
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Orlando DeMarco, Jr., of Paris
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|Camden General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, February 22, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Luther Hasz of Christ Lutheran
|Place of Burial:
|Cremation will follow the service
|Visitation:
|12:00-2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 18, 1934 in Utica, New York
|Both Parents Names:
|Orlando John DeMarco and Marian Manella DeMarco, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Anita Perry DeMarco of Paris, TN; Married: October 16, 1970
|Daughters: City/State
|Michele (Tony) Bonacorsi of Brandon, Florida
Gina DeMarco of Florida
Sheena (Corey) O’Daniel of Paris, TN
Kim Marie Lewis, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Michael (Marlene) DeMarco of Florida
Joseph Demarco of Florida
John Lewis, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|12
|Great Grandchildren:
|10
|Brothers: City/State
|John (Siddy) DeMarco of Virginia
|Personal Information:
|Mr. DeMarco was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paris. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corp. He formerly worked with N.A.S.A. in Texas and at Ft. Drum in New York.