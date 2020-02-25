Orlando DeMarco, Jr.

Name: City & State Orlando DeMarco, Jr., of Paris
Age: 85
Place of Death: Camden General Hospital
Date of Death: Saturday, February 22, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Luther Hasz of Christ Lutheran 
Place of Burial: Cremation will follow the service
Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: November 18, 1934 in Utica, New York
 Orlando John DeMarco and Marian Manella DeMarco, both preceded
 Anita Perry DeMarco of Paris, TN; Married: October 16, 1970
Daughters: City/State Michele (Tony) Bonacorsi of Brandon, Florida

Gina DeMarco of Florida

Sheena (Corey) O’Daniel of Paris, TN

Kim Marie Lewis, preceded
Sons: City/State Michael (Marlene) DeMarco of Florida

Joseph Demarco of Florida

John Lewis, preceded
Grandchildren: 12
Great Grandchildren: 10
Brothers: City/State John (Siddy) DeMarco of Virginia
Personal Information: Mr. DeMarco was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paris. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corp. He formerly worked with N.A.S.A. in Texas and at Ft. Drum in New York.

 

