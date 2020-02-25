Volunteers continue search for 2 missing students, chaperone

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Some details became more clear Tuesday, but questions still remain in the search for three missing boaters in Hardin County.

Rescue crews set out early Tuesday morning to look for the two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old chaperone from Obion County who were reported missing over the weekend.

“We have five TWRA boats, 25 other professional rescue squad and counties here, and approximately 100 current volunteers at the moment. JPD is bringing in their helicopter to assist with the search,” said Amy Snider, who does outreach and communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Authorities currently believe the boat was originally on Pickwick Lake, then got swept through the floodgates of the dam and into the Tennessee River.

The bass boat was found Monday in Savannah. It was about 14 miles from the dam and heavily damaged.

The timeline became a bit more clear as to when they went missing during a weekend high school fishing tournament.

“Sometime during the day, we do know that they crossed the lake and then, after that, the last time they were seen was 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening,” Snider said.

Water levels were down on Tuesday, which made the search a little bit easier. However, the river conditions still caused difficulties.

“We’re still dealing with a lot of current. We’re still dealing with people on the water, and we want everyone here helping us this morning to be safe. We sure don’t need anymore accidents,” Snider said.

Crews are searching the entire Tennessee River for any indication of where the boys and their chaperone may be.

The two boys are both students at Obion Central High School. The school held a prayer vigil for them Monday.

The three have not been identified.