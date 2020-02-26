Jackson Generals announce Snoop Dogg, Twista performance

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning, the Jackson Generals announced that rappers Snoop Dogg and Twista are set to perform at the Ballpark on July 20.



“The first big headlining artist to make his way to the Ballpark in Jackson. It’s west coast rap legend Snoop Dogg, and we’re pretty excited to have Snoop Dogg out here at the Ballpark,” Jackson Generals media coordinator Andrew Chapman said.

He says this announcement is a result of the concert agreement the Generals signed in January.

“We think that we really help the community come and enjoy something that’s unique to them. You know if you’re a music fan, you can come out here and enjoy music. If you’re a baseball fan, you can come and enjoy baseball,” Chapman said.

Along with Snoop Dogg, rapper Twista will also be a feature performer.

“We’ve been covering different genres as the months have gone on; pop, country. So now we’re thinking, ‘Alright, let’s do a big hip-hop concert,'” said Chapman.

Representatives of the Ballpark say safety is a top priority. Those who attend the concert can expect extra security and limitations of what you can bring into the venue, such as bags.

“We’ll definitely take all of the same precautions that we have in our past concerts, [in] regards to security and organization of everything. We’re starting to get pretty skilled at putting these events on at the Ballpark and we’ll definitely accommodate the big crowds that come with Snoop Dogg,” Chapman said.

Officials also say they plan to open more entrances to allow attendees to get into the Ballpark faster.

Concert tickets go on sale March 6. General admission tickets start at $49.

For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.