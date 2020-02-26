Laura Denise Crum age 60, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Woodland, CA to the late Leon Lewis Crum and Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Crum. Ms. Crum worked for many years as the CFO and Church Receptionist The New Testament Church. Her most favorite thing was spending time with her family, especially eating cheesy biscuits with her baby girl, Alyssa.

Mrs. Crum is survived by her two sons: John Michael “Johnny” Sutton (Tycee) of Milan, TN and Jearid Sutton (Marissa) of Woodland, CA; her one daughter: Lindsey LeFever (James) of Jackson, TN; her two sisters: Paula Crum and Peggy Crum; her one brother: Bruce Crum (Rebecca) all of Woodland, CA; and leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren: Anesthasia Jones, Aleister Sutton, Jesse Sutton, Zachary Sutton, Abel Sutton, Collin Sutton, Evan LeFever and Alyssa LeFever.

The Crum family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.