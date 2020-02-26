Quite Cold With Patchy Drizzle

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, we start the morning off quite cold with temps in the upper 30s to around 40°F. Clouds remain dominate as an upper trough swings through the area. The pocket of cold air aloft is quite cold and well below 0°C. This will allow spotty showers to develop later this morning and continue through this afternoon. There may be a few snowflakes, or sleet pellets mixing with some of the showers. It will not be heavy enough to cause any travel hazards today. I am just letting you know so there is no surprise. Otherwise, by this evening high pressure should settle in from the west, by Thursday morning we may finally break free of the stubborn stratus cloud deck. How fast that occurs will affect just how cold we start the day off n Thursday.

