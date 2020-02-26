Snoop Dogg, Twista coming to Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals have announced legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and hip-hop artists Twista are scheduled to perform at the Ballpark at Jackson in July.

Indigo Road Entertainment and the Generals made the announcement Wednesday.

The concert is scheduled for July 20.

Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $49 for bowl seating, and can be purchased at the Jackson Generals box office, by calling (731) 988-5299, or online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.