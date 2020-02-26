Wind Chills in the Lower Twenties Tonight

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Wednesday, February 26th

Wind chills this morning dropped to 27.4°F in Jackson – far from being some of the coldest weather of the Winter, but it was cold nonetheless! In fact, the coldest wind chill we’ve had over the last four months was twelve days after Halloween!

TONIGHT

Light showers are still expected through 9 p.m. but don’t be surprised if you briefly see some snow fall too! We’ve had reports of snowflakes this afternoon and evening. It’ll be a cold and breezy night with wind chills in the lower 20s early Thursday. Actual temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s tomorrow morning with skies gradually becoming clearer overnight.

Mostly sunny skies are in tomorrow’s forecast, but it’ll be a brisk day overall. Expect west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour to make it feel like the 30s tomorrow, but actual temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon. There’s plenty of warm weather in the long-range forecast as we head into March next week, but it looks likely that rain will return as early as Monday and there could be a lot of it through next Wednesday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com