Funeral services for Jessie James Dotson, age 79, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Dotson passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.