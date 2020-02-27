Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Neal, Jr., age 63, will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Wildersville, TN. Mr. Neal passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 6:00 am at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Neal will lie in state Monday morning, March 2, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.