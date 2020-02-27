Plenty Of Sunshine Today, But Chilly

Weather Update: Thursday, February 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our morning off on a very cold and frigid note. Temps are generally in the middle 20s. Thankfully the wind has been very light, so there’s not much of a wind chill for now. That may change though by later this morning and this afternoon. We’ll have have a light breeze between 5-10 mph. We will start to see high level clouds especially by this evening. It will be ahead of a fast moving clipper. The clipper may provide a few light snow showers, especially in NW Tennessee. However, it does not appear it will be enough to cause any real issue. As usual, have to be cautious with clippers as they can sometimes surprise us as they find moisture that models hadn’t accounted for!

