Slight Chance for Stray Showers Overnight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, February 27th

Finally, sunny skies are back today in West Tennessee and with warmer weather than we had yesterday. We will have to enjoy it while we still can because March is looking wet! We’ll thankfully be ending February mostly dry on Saturday with only a slight chance for rain tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Skies will become cloudy later this evening with breezy weather continuing overnight. There’s a slight chance for scattered showers before sunrise Friday morning. Mostly rain, but light snow may mix in resulting in no accumulation. Temperatures will start in the lower to middle 30s tomorrow morning.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. Stray showers are possible early in the morning and later tomorrow evening with west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 50s after noon. Warmer weather is expected to arrive next week but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a lot of rain next week and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

