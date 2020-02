Terrence Jerome Hardeman, age 26, of Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. Hardeman passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.