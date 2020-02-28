Scattered Showers Possible Before Midnight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, February 28th

Rain showers came through West Tennessee this morning accompanied by pockets of snow too before tapering off before 8 o’clock. Another round of rain is on the way with a marginal amount of energy in the atmosphere possibly allowing for an isolated thunderstorm too. Thankfully, we get a break from the rain for all of Saturday and most of Sunday before the “gates” open again early next week.

TONIGHT

Showers are returning to West Tennessee now but shouldn’t last past midnight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too and some may even produce small hail but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by sunrise on Saturday.

After some clouds and fog early on, it looks like tomorrow will be mostly sunny across West Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 50s with light and variable winds and no rain. Temperatures Saturday night will only drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Sunday. Though skies may start mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday, they’ll gradually become mostly cloudy if not overcast by the evening hours. Despite having less sunshine than tomorrow will, we’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s that afternoon. Rain returns later in the day on Sunday with showers off-and-on through Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

