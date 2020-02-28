Warmer With Scattered Afternoon Storms

Weather Update: Friday, February 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off wet and chilly. Its not nearly as cold as yesterday thanks to clouds moving in fairly quick last night. This morning we have a few light showers moving across the area. Some Of the showers may mix with snow initially, but the warm layer will be gradually thickening up and will change everything to a cold rain. With the trough to the east after daybreak, there should be a decrease in precipitation through about noon. The clipper will then move in through this afternoon and evening. There might be some instability that develops ahead of the feature, which may lead to a few thunderstorms. That chance will be with us through early evening. A ridge will build in behind he front which will help warm temps farther for a beautiful start to the weekend.



