Pet of the Week: Buddy

What a happy fella!

Buddy is approximately one year old and weighs about 55 lbs.

He is a sweet boy that needs a loving hand and patient home.

He enjoys his humans so much that he gets nervous when they are away (but that’s getting better).

He’s scared of car rides and is learning manners appropriate for a boy his size.

He is very easy to work with and will pick up training easily.

He doesn’t have issues with other dogs but slow introductions are very important.

If you would like to foster Buddy or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT, (Saving The Animals Together), at (731) 313-7828, or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether