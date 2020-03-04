Marion Boyd Smothers age 86, passed away on March 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Meridian Baptist Church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Meridian Baptist Church.

Mr. Smothers retired as a professor of history from Jackson State College after twenty-five years and taught at Union University for ten years. He served in the United States navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church where he taught the Sanctuary Sunday School class for twenty-five years and served as a deacon for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. James Otis and Zettye Aydelotte Smothers; his sister: Joy Smother Lawson.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Clanton Smothers; his daughter: Gayna Traverse and her husband Bill; his daughter, Dianne Smother; his son: Chaplain Richard Clay Smother, U.S. Navy and wife Carla; his brother: James Smother and wife Mary; his sister: Beverly Smothers. He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren: Jasmine Wilson, B.J. Traverse and wife Jenny, Lauren Smothers, Stephen Smothers, Chelsea Smothers, Nate Smothers and Mahli Smothers; and six great-grandchildren: Conner, Ty and Alexandra Wilson, Jeremiah Traverse, Cason Rumble and Clover Traver.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be given to the Meridian Baptist Church Room in the Inn Ministry.