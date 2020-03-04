Bettye Jo Howell Hudson

Bettye Jo Howell Hudson died March 1, 2020, in Jackson, TN at the age of 85. She was born August 11, 1934 in Gibson County to the late Gloyce and Estelle Wood Howell. At an early age, Mrs. Hudson moved to Madison County with her parents. She attended Beech Bluff schools then transferred to North Side High School her Sophomore year, where she graduated with highest honors. She attended West Tennessee Business College and worked for GMAC. Later in life she worked for Arnold, Spain and Co.

Mrs. Hudson was a mother, homemaker, and a faithful companion to her husband Joe Blake Hudson, whom she married on July 31, 1955. She was an active member of Browns United Methodist Church for 60 years where she held many positions.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol Lynne Hudson, her parents Gloyce and Estelle Howell, and her stepmother Mary Ruth Howell.

She is survived by her husband Joe; one son Richard; one daughter Jo Anne; her dear sister Norma (John) Blankenship; sister-in-law Nancy Robinson; nieces Leanne (Joe) Scott and Cynthia (Wayne) Boyd; nephews Craig Blankenship, Mark (Sharon) Robinson and David (Tammie) Robinson; great-nieces Rachel Scott and Brooke Boyd; and great-nephews Andrew Scott, Alex Boyd, and Blake Robinson.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Arrington Funeral Directors with Brother Steven Douglas officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at Browns Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Browns United Methodist Church, 181 McLeary Road, Jackson, TN 38305, or the American Cancer Society, 2935 US-45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.