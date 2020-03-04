Helen Jane Thomas Tapler

She was born on August 16, 1932 in Brownsville, TN to the late Everett and Beulah Kate Joyner Thomas. She attended West Tennessee Business College. On September 14, 1953, she married Vincent Z. Tapler. She retired in 1999 as Purchasing Manager of Townsend Supply Company after 42 ½ years of service. She loved to exercise with a special group of ladies until her physical health began to decline. She loved to send cards of encouragement to friends and family. She and Vince were faithful communicants of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vera Mae Thomas Boeskool and Martha Nell Thomas Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Vincent Z. Tapler of Jackson; daughter, Mary Leslie Tapler DeFoor of Jackson; grandson, James Zachary DeFoor (Rachael) of Jackson; great grandson, Silas James DeFoor of Jackson; brother, Franklin Thomas (Regina) of Brownsville; and a sister, Marilyn Sullivan of Brownsville.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.