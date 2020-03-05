Sarah “ Louise” Barker, age 88, resident of Somerville Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020 at Baptist Desoto Hospital.

Louise was born July 18, 1931 in Obion, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Notie and Verda Cranford. She was a graduate of Obion High School and was married to Buster Eugene Barker on April 28, 1976 until his death in 1998. Sarah was employed as a bartender and enjoyed special times with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Barker is survived by three sons, Frankie Dell Puckett of Somerville, TN, John Wesley Puckett (Kimberlee) of Sarah, MS, Jeffery Lynn Puckett (Joann) of Sarah, MS; thirteen grandchildren, Calvin Puckett, Hunter Puckett, Brian Puckett, Evan Puckett, Paul Puckett, John Puckett, Kayla Puckett, Kelsey Puckett, Jennifer Puckett-Smith, Jessica Durrett, James Puckett, Jody Keough, Krista Keough; and twenty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband of twenty-two years, Buster Eugene Barker; her son, James Daniel Puckett; three sisters, Doris Taylor, Erma Fewell, Gail Snelling; two brothers, Wilford Cranford, Odell Cranford ;and her granddaughter, Kori Smith.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Barker will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday March 7, 2020 at Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Thomas Grammar officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Barker will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Puckett, Evan Puckett, Hunter Puckett, John Puckett, Brian Puckett and Calvin Puckett. Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Puckett, Tyler Puckett and Trevor Puckett.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.