Carroll Co. event teaches students about farming

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Local fourth and fifth grade students get to learn everything about farming.

That included tractors, farm implements, raising livestock, even farm safety.

The Carroll County Ag Day was sponsored by the Carroll County Farm Bureau.

There were antique and modern tractors on display and lots of exhibits.

“This is a way of showing appreciation for the farmers and a way to educate the younger people on where the food comes from,” participant Hal Eason said.

There was also a petting zoo for the kids to enjoy.

Annual Ag Day is held at the civic center in Huntingdon and at the National Guard Armory.