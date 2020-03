JACKSON, Tenn.–Mothers and sons enjoyed a ‘super’ evening Saturday night.

The Madison County Parks Department hosted a mother and son date night at the Star Center, with a superhero punch.

Mothers and sons dressed in their best superhero attire.

The dynamic duos dressed as Superman and Supergirl, Batman and Batgirl, The Incredibles, among others.

Attendees enjoyed a DJ, food, games, prizes, and dancing.