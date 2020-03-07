Pet of the Week: Pixie

Just look at that sweet face!

Saving The Animals Together (STAT) is partnering with the Brownsville Haywood Animal Shelter to bring you this gorgeous girl!

Pixie is a year old. She is a goofball and a shelter favorite!

This girl has never met a stranger, and gets along with cats, dogs and children.

We would prefer to see her go to a home with other dogs.

Pixie is very playful and loves squeaky toys.

If you’re interested in fostering or making Pixie a part of your family, you can contact Brownsville Animal Shelter at (731) 772-2908 or call STAT at (731) 313-7828.

You can also contact STAT on social media:

Facebook: SavingTheAnimalsTogether

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether