VFW breakfast raises proceeds for military women

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Forgotten Warrior breakfast was held Saturday.

The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition hosted the Forgotten Warrior Breakfast at VFW Post 6496 on Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

Breakfast served included pancakes, bacon, sausage, desserts, juice and coffee.

Proceeds raised will be used towards providing care packages for deployed military women.

“The women that are deployed and the whole thing behind this is when care packages are sent out to the soldiers they forget that there are women soldiers, so the care packages that go out are all geared to the men,” said event coordinator Lenore Ventimiglia.

Care packages contain hygiene items, socks, hair bands, chap sticks and more.