Joyce Ann Elder

Joyce Ann Elder, age 83, passed from this earthly life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her Jackson, TN residence surrounded by her family and under the care of Avalon Hospice.

Joyce was born in Jackson, TN on July 12, 1936, the daughter of the late John S and Thelma Marie Crosnoe Mullins. She was retired from AutoZone of Jackson. She was known as an artist and an avid animal lover. Joyce enjoyed reading and doing crafts of all kinds. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzy Davis of Oakfield, TN; Regina Roland Taylor of Jackson, TN and Rachel Reaves of Denmark TN along with eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded by two daughters, Charlotte David and Cheryl Johnson; two stepsons, David Michael Elder and Roy Glenn Elder and a stepdaughter, Donna Fay Webb.

SERVICES: A funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Chris Roland, Nathan Vann, Adam Tyler, Jeff David, Brandon David and Johnny Bond.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.